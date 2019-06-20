in ENTERTAINMENT

Alex Mwakideu And Wife Mariam Welcome Baby Number Three (Photo)

alex mwakideu
Milele FM’s Alex Mwakideu and his wife Mariam Mwemba on Thursday welcomed their third child.

The baby, Mwakideu said, is named Naya.

“Hello baby Naya,” he captioned the baby’s first photo.

 

The Mwakideus exchanged nuptials in 2014 and are blessed with two daughters.

The head of radio has been having a rather tough year after losing his mother and sister, Emmy Mwakideu in a span of six months.

His mother died four weeks ago and Emmy in January after losing the battle to cancer.

