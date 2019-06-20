80 Percent Of Law Students Fail KSL Bar Exams

Only 20 percent (308 of 1,572) of students who sat for their Kenya School of Law (KSL) bar exams in November 2018 managed to qualify to be admitted into practice.

This left 80 percent failed, reviving the debate on mass failures of students in KSL bar exams that has dominated for years.

Kisii University was the best performing university with 20 out of its 60 candidates qualifying for admission to the roll of advocates.

Kisii University was followed by Kenyatta University which had 32 out of its 98 students passing the exams while Strathmore University came third with 28 of its 86 candidates passing.

University of Nairobi, which had the highest enrollment at 498 candidates, had only 112 candidates performing to satisfaction to be admitted to the bar.

According to results released by the Council of Legal Education (CLE), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology had 11 of its 57 candidates passing.

Moi University, whose law course has been hit with controversy in the recent years, registered 297 candidates but only 54 sailed through.

Most private universities posted poor results all scoring below 15 per cent.

For instance, Catholic University of Eastern Africa had only 18 out of 173 candidates qualifying while Kabarak University, which registered 71 law candidates, had only five passing the exams.

The Senate and the Law Society of Kenya are investigating the massive failure of law students sitting bar examinations, which is believed to be malicious from KSL and CLE officials.

Students who fail the exams have an option of resitting the failed units or applying for a re-mark.

A re-mark costs Ksh15,000 per paper whereas a re-sit is Ksh10,000. This is after paying an initial total of Ksh45,000 for the nine units.

