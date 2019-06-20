14-Year Old Boy Charged With Car Theft In Kitengela

A 14-year old boy was on Wednesday charged with the theft of a motor vehicle in Kitengela town.

The boy, who is this year’s KCPE candidate, was caught on CCTV in Milimani area walking stealthily towards a Toyota Premio in the company of others at 6:48pm when he got into the car and drove off seconds later.

According to the CCTV camera, the boy was seem inside a mall in Kitengela on his phone.

Detectives note that he is believed to have been communicating with his accomplices who have been accused of terrorizing Kitengela residents.

The 14-year-old was also charged with theft of Ksh31,000.

“…On the 17th day of June 2019 at Milimani area in Kitengela …jointly with others not before court stole a motor vehicle make Toyota Premio black in color valued at Ksh.1.6 million…’ read the charge sheet in part.

Appearing before Magistrate Becky Cheloti, the boy denied the charges and was released on a Ksh.100,000 cash bail.

The case is set for mention on July 3, 2019.

