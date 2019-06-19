‘Troubled’ Woman Strips Naked Along Kimathi Street

Pedestrians were on Wednesday afternoon startled after a woman stripped naked along Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

According to reports, the lady surprised motorists as she stripped naked then proceeded to seat on the tarmac of the busy Kenyatta Avenue causing a temporal stop on the traffic flow along the street.

The woman is claimed to have even began to somersault and roll over on the road.

After scaring pedestrians, some took on courage to offer her a shawl to cover her nudity even as she hurled insults to the security guards who were attempting to get her off the road.

The efforts of the security guards bore no fruits as she insisted on staying on the road.

Eventually, a police man brought an end to the drama after he persuaded the woman to leave the streets.

However, it remains unclear why the woman caused the drama that brought the area into a stand still.

