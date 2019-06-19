US Embassy Now Accepting New Currency Notes After Meeting With CBK

Kenyans seeking Visa and other consulate services from the United States Embassy in Nairobi will now be able to pay for the services using the new Kenyan currency notes.

This is after the embassy revisited its earlier decision to block Kenyans from using the recently launched banknotes for lack of necessary systems.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the US embassy stated that the move to accept the new currency notes followed deliberations with the Central of Kenya.

Further, the embassy stated CBK provided them with equipment upgrades and training necessary to accept the new banknotes.

UPDATE: After coordination w/@CBKKenya, we have been provided with equipment upgrades & training necessary to accept the new Kenyan currency. We now accept the new currency as well as the legacy currency valid until Oct 1. You may also continue to pay for services by credit card. pic.twitter.com/HSr0BdlLRk — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) June 18, 2019

In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy had noted that those seeking consular services will continue to pay using the old currency until the embassy fully adopts procedures to accept the new Kenyan shillings.

“The Embassy of the United States is currently developing procedures to accept the new Kenyan shillings. Until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using the previous Kenyan shillings, ” the statement reads in part.

The new currency notes were launched on June 1, by CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge during the Mashujaa fete in Narok County.

CBK also announced that the old Ksh1000 banknotes will become obsolete on October 1.

The directive is expected to disrupt illicit financial flows.

The new notes are already in circulation.

