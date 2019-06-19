Three Suspects In Garissa University Terror Attack Found Guilty, One Acquitted

Three of the four suspects in the Garissa University terror attack have been found guilty.

Milimani law courts chief magistrate Francis Andayi found the three, Mohamed Ali Abdikar, Hassan Aden Hassan and Rashid Charles Mberesero guilty of the attack that left 148 people dead four years ago.

However, the fourth suspect, Sahar Diriye, was acquitted.

Among those who were killed were students, staff and police officers.

The attack also left over 80 people with serious injuries.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi had declared that the four had a case to answer after hearing evidence from 22 witnesses.

The judge freed Osman Abdi Dagane, who worked as a watchman at the university, saying there was no evidence linking him to the attack which occurred on April 2, 2015.

He had been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of the deadly attack.

The accused persons had denied 156 counts of charges including committing a terrorist act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and being members of a terrorist group

The three will be sentenced on July 3.

