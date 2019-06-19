Disbelief As Suspect Held In Eldoret Women’s Prison Found To Be A Man

Eldoret Court was on Tuesday treated to disbelief after the chief magistrate learnt that a suspect who had been held in female remand cells was a man.

The suspect, who was identified as Shieys Chepkosgei was charged with impersonation after he was arrested at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

According o reports, the suspect was working as a female nursing student despite not being attached there.

Following his charge, he was taken to the Eldoret Women Prison as he awaited further directions by the court as he had been arraigned as a woman.

He would later be identified to be a man by the wardens who were on a normal routine check at the Prison, surprising all the other inmates.

He was later taken for a physical examination before he was referred to undergo further tests to ascertain the gender.

Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa was on Tuesday forced to issue another order directing that the suspect to be detained at the Eldoret West Police Station to allow for further medical examination to confirm the gender.

The magistrate noted: “As I issue this order I even do not know whether the suspect will be detained in male or female cells. I hope the investigating officer will use his wisdom to ensure that the suspect is detained at a right place.”

In the impersonation case, the chief Magistrate had directed the accused to be detained at the prison until June 24.