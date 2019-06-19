Sonko Offers Sh40,000 Award For Footage Showing Breastfeeding Woman On County Vehicle Getting Arrested

Governor Mike Sonko has questioned the circumstances that led to the arrest of a woman who was pictured sitting on a vehicle.

The governor has offered a Ksh40000 reward to any member of the general public who would send the video of how the woman was arrested and also how she ended up breastfeeding on top of a county vehicle.

He said that he had information that she was arrested, roughed up, tear gassed and later taken to be locked up at central police station. The driver says the vehicle was parked near the fire station as officers went for lunch,when they came back they found the woman breastfeeding while on top of the vehicle.

