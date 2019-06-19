Saumu Mbuvi, Alleged Boyfriend Senator Loitiptip On Vacation Days After Attack (Photos)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi is apparently on vacation in Zanzibar.

According to images she shared on Instagram, with her is Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip who was with her two weeks ago when they were attacked outside Memphis Lounge.

The two are allegedly dating a few weeks after Saumu parted ways with her boyfriend and business partner.

The mother of one also wished the legislator a quick recovery as he suffered blows to the head during the June 1 attack.

“Hi Future, Thank you for putting your life before mine, For standing by me, Advising me and always being there for me …you will forever be my Best friend. Wishing you quick recovery hun,” she wrote.

Police have since arrested one suspect, a Memphis club bouncer in connection with the attack.

Eight others believed to have assaulted the two are still at large.

