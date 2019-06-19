Blogger Robert Alai Arraigned, Prosecution Seeks To Detain Him For 30 Days

Renowned blogger Robert Alai has been arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkyian Tobiko at Milimani Law Courts a day after he was arrested for posting a picture of slain police officers in Wajir.

On Tuesday, Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) revealed that the blogger will face charges related to disclosure of information in relation to terrorist activities.

ATPU is seeking to detain Alai for 30 days to allow them complete investigations.

Read: Prison Warder Patrick Safari Arrested For Allegedly Sending Alai Photo Of Fallen Soldiers

Alai was arraigned alongside Prison Warder Patrick Safari who is also accused of sharing the picture on his social media platforms.

Safari, who was on leave, was arrested on Tuesday in Kitui hours after he posted on his Twitter handle that DCI sleuths were after him.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he posted a picture of police officers who were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Also Read: Blogger Robert Alai Honoured With Head Of State Commendation

Eight officers died during the incident, which Al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility.

Alai took issue with how the officers handled the bodies of the fallen soldiers – with zero dignity.

National Police Service and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) issued statements condemning his acts, saying they amounted to glorifying terrorist activities.

Also Read: Robert Alai To Be Charged With Disclosure Of Terror Information

They asked the blogger to pull down the pictures, which he did.

Following his arrest, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) condemned his arrest using the hashtag #FreeAlai.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu