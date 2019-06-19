President Kenyatta’s Sister Kristina Pratt Sues Businessman For Defaulting Ksh3 Million Loan

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina Pratt has sued former captain of Karen Country Club, Richard Thande, for a second time for failing to clear Ksh3 million debt.

Mrs Pratt had taken Thande to court last year for failing to repay Ksh5 million debt.

In an application filed at Milimani Commercial Courts in Nairobi, Mrs Pratt stated that Thande had once again breached a repayment deal reached in September last year, asking the court to compel the businessman to clear the debt.

Kenyatta’s kin has also appointed Moran Auctioneers to recover the money on her behalf.

In his response, Thande asked the court to dismiss the case on the ground that it’s time-barred.

“The defendant will raise a preliminary objection that the entire suit should be struck out on the grounds that it time-barred,” Thande said.

The defendant’s objection is based on the Limitation of Actions Act, which demands that a contractual dispute be brought to court within six years.

In September last year, Mrs Pratt, in her court papers stated that Thande breached a November 2011 repayment agreement which required him to make Ksh20,000 monthly repayments to clear the debt owed to her.

Thande managed to pay Ksh2 million and was expected to clear the rest of the amount, Ksh3 million, in six months.

“The plaintiff (Mrs Pratt) avers that the defendant (Mr Thande) has since entering the agreements only paid a sum of Sh20,000,” the documents read in part.

“The plaintiff further avers that despite numerous requests and demands in the month of June 2018 to the defendant to refund the remaining sum of Sh4,980,000, the defendant has declined to settle the same.”

Mrs Pratt, who is the first daughter of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta, is married to Victor Pratt.

She was formerly known as Christine Wambui.

