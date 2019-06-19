Lillian Muli Wishes Ex-Husband Kanene Well As He Finds Love In New Woman

Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli is happy for her ex husband Moses Kanene who is allegedly seeing someone else.

Speaking to Word Is, the ravishing mother of two indicated that she wishes Kanene well adding that they have been divorced for years now.

“They look good together and I really don’t have anything more to say. I really don’t have anything more to say we’ve been separated seven years dear. Plus why should I deny him happiness and I found happiness too. It’s all good,” she said.

She further noted that they have been doing a great job at co-parenting their son, Josh.

“Moses loves his son and we are co-parenting,” she added.

While filing for divorce, Muli cited “adultery, cruelty and desertion” as reasons for the divorce in an affidavit filed at the Chief Magistrate’s court at Milimani in Nairobi on January 7, 2016.

Fast forward to 2019, the Success Factor show host has a second son, Liam Francis with Shabana FC chairperson Jared Nevaton.

Kanene, we understand has also moved on and has been seen with a woman identified as Grace Nungari, a widowed mother of two and is a bank manager.

Muli’s relationship with Nevaton was on the rocks in December last year with the TV girl labeling him a “community husband” that she did not want to be associated with.

As is norm for feuding couples, allegations were exchanged.

The two have since made up.

