Kenyans Angered Over Viral Video Of Boy Sex-chatting With Woman

A video of a minor talking suggestively about sex with a middle-aged woman has sparked a controversy on the interwebs.

The about one-minute video captures the young boy, about 7-10 years old, asking for sexual favours from the woman in a Kikuyu dialect.

To the amazement of many, the boy is heard saying he is attracted to the lass because of her ‘big behinds.’

“Madam, I have looked at you, and I have made up my mind that it is you I want. You are pretty and, furthermore, you have a big behind, ” the boy says.

The woman appears surprised but keeps the conversation going by questioning the boy’s age.

“What do you want me for, young boy?” she poses.

The boy replies: “You have a large ‘cargo’ on the back. You’re very well-endowed, and I want to tap those goods, ” the boy says.

The stage-managed ‘comedy’ video has been bashed with netizens calling immediate action to be taken against the woman and its producers.

Here are some of the reactions.

Selestine Njenga: Comedy gone too far not even funny… Let the boy grow up he’s gifted but not that way.. His mind is corrupted next time ata attempt in real life and that’s a life going to prison. Sad

Annahmor Wa Kamau: Gosh,this is unbelievable,shameful ad disgusting.not this with underage!

Grace Muiruri: Khai fafa….Dunia kwicha!!!

Virginian Njeri Ndukuyu: Child abuse nkt

Anthony Gathirwa: Me thinking this is child abuse

Njoki Mwaura: Shame on her

ReyMartins Murunyu: Am yet to come into terms with this kind of stupidity…rotten society

Cess Maina: Shameless woman

Johnie Ndwiga Firmino: The issue we should be dealing with is the boys upbringing.

Samuel Ndung’u Chege: We should be thinking about this boy’s future not arresting this n that,

Boychild is under siege

