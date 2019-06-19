Kiambu Judge In Assa Nyakundi’s Case Recuses Herself Ahead Of Hearing

Kiambu High Court Judge Christine Meoli has recused herself from hearing a case where lawyer Assa Nyakundi is accused of killing his son.

According to the judge, she cited conflict of interest since the accused was a classmate.

Justice Meoli further referred the case to Milimani law court in Nairobi.

The case has been placed before Justice Ngenye Macharia for mention and further directions.

The city lawyer, who is suspected to have shot his son, was initially charged with manslaughter but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied for the charge to be dropped and substituted with murder charges.

His legal team however challenged the DPP’s decision to charge him with murder, noting that they prefer the manslaughter charges.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti last month interdicted two police officers assigned to probe the killing.

According to his statement, the lawyer told the detectives that the shotting was an aciident as he was trying to holster his firearm while in the car when he fired, shooting his son in the chest.

An autopsy report conducted on the body of Joseph Nyakundi however indicated that the deceased could have been shot from outside the vehicle and not inside as first reported.

The report stated: “The angle of shooting according to the projection could be ninety degrees, suggesting there was a confrontation.”

Nyakundi has since been charged with manslaughter and is out on a cash bail of Ksh.300,000 and a Ksh.1million surety.

