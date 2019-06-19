DP Ruto Joins FBI Dance Crew Shows Off Hilarious Dance Moves (Video)

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday excited Kenyans after a video of him showing off his dance moves was shared online.

Ruto engaged in the dances after the famous dance crew ‘FBI’ paid him a visit at his Karen office.

The crew, which visited the DP dressed in a ‘police’ like regalia, presented one to the DP as well, which he later adorned himself in it.

After showing off their dance moves, they asked the deputy president to join them.

At first, the DP was scared of the flipping and somersaulting that the youthful dancers had shown him but they assured him they would go easy on him.

Ruto obliged and tried to pull a move or two from the crew’s techniques and this is where Kenyans would not let him be.

During their meeting, Ruto announced that the award-winning dance crew would be representing Kenya at the World Hip Hop Championships in Arizona, USA, from August 5 to 10.

He later shared with netizens pictures from their meeting captioning them with an affirmation that he is committed to supporting the youth to be able to exploit their talents and harness skills to earn a living.

Ruto noted: “They are our brand ambassadors; we take pride in their achievements and positioning the country as a force in global sport. The youth should seize the opportunity of the creative economy, including arts, theater and film, to express their ideas; promote local content and create jobs.”

