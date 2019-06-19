Harambee Stars’ Brian Mandela Set To Undergo Knee Surgery In France

Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela is set to undergo surgery on his right knee on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in France.

This follows an injury he sustained in training in the run-up to Kenya’s departure to Egypt for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Mandela had a Meniscus tear and was consequently ruled out of the tournament as coach Sébastien Migné named his 23-man final squad.

Football Kenya Federation has since taken up his injury costs.

Mandela will then jet into Cairo on Thursday and will be with the team as they look to make history in the continent’s top tier national competition.

Meanwhile, the Harambee Stars touched base in Egypt on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, ahead of their first match against Algeria on Sunday.

The team is set to hold its first training session on Wednesday evening.

