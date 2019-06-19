Blogger Robert Alai Detained For 14 Days To Pave Way For Investigations

Blogger Robert Alai has been detained for 14 days to allow the Anti Terror Police Unit (ATPU) time to investigate, Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko ruled that the 30 days that were being sought were long.

AP inspector Wifred Maiyo of Kahawa West AP Post has also been arrested for sharing photos of officers killed in Wajir terror attack with Blogger Robert Alai.

On Tuesday, Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) revealed that the blogger will face charges related to disclosure of information in relation to terrorist activities.

Read: Prison Warder Patrick Safari Arrested For Allegedly Sending Alai Photo Of Fallen Soldiers

Alai was arraigned alongside Prison Warder Patrick Safari who is also accused of sharing the picture on his social media platforms.

Safari, who was on leave, was arrested on Tuesday in Kitui hours after he posted on his Twitter handle that DCI sleuths were after him.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he posted a picture of police officers who were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).