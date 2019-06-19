City Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Arrested, Taken To DCI Offices

City lawyer Assa Nyakundi has been arrested in Nairobi.

Nyakundi is facing murder charges against his son, Joseph Nyakundi who was shot dead on March 29 in Muthaiga.

The lawyer, Citizen reports was apprehended soon after leaving his lawyer John Khaminwa’s office in Kileleshwa.

He has been taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office.

Details of his arrest remain restricted.

This comes moments after Kiambu High Court Judge Christine Meoli recused herself from hearing the case citing conflict of interest.

The judge noted that she and the accused person were classmates.

The city lawyer, who is suspected to have shot his son, was initially charged with manslaughter but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied for the charge to be dropped and substituted with murder charges.

His legal team however challenged the DPP’s decision to charge him with murder, noting that they prefer the manslaughter charges.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti last month interdicted two police officers assigned to probe the killing.

According to his statement, the lawyer told the detectives that the shooting was an accident as he was trying to holster his firearm while in the car when he fired, shooting his son in the chest.

An autopsy report conducted on the body of Joseph Nyakundi however indicated that the deceased could have been shot from outside the vehicle and not inside as first reported.

The report stated: “The angle of shooting according to the projection could be ninety degrees, suggesting there was a confrontation.”

