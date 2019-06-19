in ENTERTAINMENT

Anerlisa Muigai Flaunts Her New Range Rover Velar (Photos)

Anerlisa Muigai.

Nero Water Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai is living large.

The Keroche Breweries heiress a few days ago gifted herself with a Range Rover Velar which apparently used to be her dream car.

She shared with her 800,000 Instagram followers a sneak peak of the luxurious vehicle estimated to cost between Sh5 and Sh7 million.

 

Two days later she flaunted her new car with the caption, “Just got back home from a very Unsuccessful meeting, oh well there is always next time 🤝.”

In her garage are some high-end motor vehicles including; a Mercedes which from the front looks like a CLS model and another Range Rover.

 

Anerlisa just recently got engaged to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol who got her a Sh4 million ring.

Before that he surprised her with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ which goes for a cool Sh100,000.

