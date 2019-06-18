Why US Embassy Is Not Accepting New Kenyan Currency Notes

The United States Embassy in Kenya has announced that it’s currently not accepting the recently launched new currency notes.

In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy stated that Kenyans seeking consular services will continue to pay using the old banknotes until the United States fully adopts procedures to accept the new Kenyan shillings.

“The Embassy of the United States is currently developing procedures to accept the new Kenyan shillings. Until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using the previous Kenyan shillings, ” the statement reads in part.

However, those wishing to pay using their credit cards will continue to do so.

“We appreciate your understanding as we work closely with the Government of Kenya to put the necessary processes in place as soon as possible, ” the US added.

The new currency notes were launched on June 1, by Central Bank (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge during the Mashujaa fete in Narok County.

CBK also announced that the old Ksh1000 banknotes will become obsolete on October 1.

The directive is expected to disrupt illicit financial flows.

The new notes are already in circulation.

