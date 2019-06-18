Two Killed, Three Injured In Kajiado-Namaga Grisly Accident

Two people have been killed and three others severely injured in a grisly accident along the Kajiado-Namanga Highway.

The accident which happened on Monday night occurred five kilometers from Kajiado town.

It involved a Nissan X-trail vehicle and 52-seater passenger bus which was heading towards opposite directions.

Read: One Killed, 11 Others Injured In Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Accident

Speaking on the incident, Kajiado OCPD Issa Mohamud noted that the driver of the X-trail who was headed towards Namanga lost control of his vehicle which then rammed into the bus which was headed for Nairobi.

The private car then veered off the road and plunged into a ditch before it was crushed by the bus, killing its two occupants — a man and woman — on the spot.

The injured passengers were rushed to Kajiado County Referral Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

The bus and wrecked car were towed to Kajiado Police Station pending conclusion of investigations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu