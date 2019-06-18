Governor Sonko Surprises Former Bodyguard With A Sh300,000 Cash Wedding Gift (Video)

Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko on Saturday surprised his former bodyguard with a Sh300,000 wedding gift.

Reaching into his pocket, the county chief handed the ex-bodyguard only identified as Chris a bundle of crispy notes of the new currency.

As he handed the monies to the newly weds, Sonko noted that he was not trying to get rid of the old currency notes before the October 1 deadline, hence the decision to gift the couple with some new ones.

“Paparazzi claimed I have a lot of money in my house and that the old currency wants to be wiped out from the circulation.

So I have not brought the old currency. I went to Central Bank, gave them my old money and they changed for me with the new currency. So I will give out a prize of Ksh 300,000,” he said as the guests burst into laughter.

He further advised the couple to tolerate each other as he and his wife, Primrose Mbuvi, of more than 20 years have done.

“When your spouse comes and they are angry, don’t touch them, just go out, punch a wall so that you cool down then go back to the house,” he told Chris.

To Chris’s wife, Sonko said, “When Chris wrongs you, just be humble. When one person is angry, the other one should be humble. I and the first lady have been together for over 20 years and we have endured a lot.”

