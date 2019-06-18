Robert Alai To Be Charged With Disclosure Of Terror Information

Renowned blogger Robert Alai will be charged with disclosure of information in relation to terrorist activities, the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU) has said.

In a mug-shot shared online through bloggers, ATPU did not expound on the charges.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for allegedly posting a gory picture of Kenyan fallen soldiers.

He was arrested following a Monday warning by the National Police Service (NPS) after he took issue with how the government handled policemen killed in Wajir on Saturday.

Eight soldiers died after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Al Shabaab militants.

Read: Blogger Robert Alai Arrested Over Fallen Soldiers Photo

The Police and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) issued statements saying Alai’s acts glorified acts of terrorism.

Moments after the warning, Alai pulled down the post but vowed to defend the downtrodden junior police officers.

“I will continue to speak out for the poor police officers who are neglected and their allowances taken by “wakubwa.” We must give our men and women who die wearing uniform, respect, dignity and honor they deserve. We shouldn’t treat our cops like dogs. I am angry!!” he tweeted.

I will continue to speak out for the poor police officers who are neglected and their allowances taken by “wakubwa.” We must give our men and women who die wearing uniform, respect, dignity and honor they deserve. We shouldn’t treat our cops like dogs. I am angry!! pic.twitter.com/ZoTIg8erbD — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) June 17, 2019

His arrest caused an online uproar, with Kenyans demanding his release through a Twitter campaign hashtagged #FreeAlai.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu