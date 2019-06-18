One Arrested, Bhang Worth Ksh800,000 Seized In Kilifi

Police officers have on Tuesday morning arrested one suspect and seized bhang worth Ksh800,000 in a sting operation.

According to the police, the officers seized 3,296 rolls of the narcotics which was hidden inside a building in Majengo Kanamai in the outskirt of Mtwapa town.

Speaking on the operation, Kilifi South Sub-County Police Commander Mr Esau Ochokorodi noted that the suspected owner of the drugs was arrested by the detectives.

Read:

He was arrested as he attempted to evade the detectives.

Officer Ochokorodi mentioned: “The suspect was arrested as he tried to lock the door of the building where the bhang was being stored. We suspect that he had gotten the information and that’s why he was trying to escape.

“We have started our investigation to establish where the bhang originates from. We cannot allow this trade to be done here, we will continue dealing with the traffickers,” he added.

The suspect is set to be arraigned at Shanzu Law Court later Tuesday to answer charges of drugs trafficking.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu