Ngirita Family Member Seeks To Unfreeze Accounts Over Ksh3.4 Million School Fees Arrears

A member of the Ngirita family has applied the court to unfreeze her accounts claiming that she has failed to pay school fees for her son amounting to Sh Sh3.4 million at a prestigious school.

Phyllis Njeri Ngirita seeks to be allowed to withdraw Sh600,000 first, arguing that she has fallen into school fees arrears of Sh3,479,929.

Phyllis said that her dependents have experienced suffering since her accounts were frozen in June last year.

“I am deprived of means to provide for my reasonable living expenses, which has caused me and my dependants undue hardship,” she said in a sworn statement.

The Assets Recovery Agency had filed to have property owned the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal key suspects, the Ngirita family forfeited to the government.

In an application heard in court, the agency wants the properties of Phyllis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita and Jeremiah Ngirita declared as proceeds of an economic crime.

“It is in the interest of justice that court issues an order that the said assets belonging to the three and which are reasonably believed to be proceeds of crime be forfeited to government and transferred to ARA,” reads part of the court papers.

The properties to be forfeited are five parcels of land and three vehicles belonging to the three members of the family.

