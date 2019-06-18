Nandi Police Boss Recalled After Failing To Arrest Governor Stephen Sang

Nandi Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa has been recalled to police headquarters in Nairobi a week after he failed to arrest Governor Stephen Sang .

He has since been replaced by Mr Samuel ole Kine who had reportedly been redeployed from Trans Nzoia to the headquarters.

Mr Kine served in similar position before he was transferred.

Officer Ngeiywa has been faulted for failing to take action against Nandi Governor Sang when he invaded a tea estate linked to former minister Henry Kosgey.

Governor Sang is noted to have destroyed the tea plantation while the police commander watched him.

Ngeiywa had last week been summoned to Vigilance House following the incident.

He had been moved to the county from Narok in the changes carried out earlier this year. He has been replaced following a tough warning by Interior Cabinet Fred Matiang’i to politicians to desist from taking the law into their hands, saying they will not be spared for perpetrating lawlessness.

Additionally, two officers who had been attached at the estate also failed to take any action against the governor who led hundreds of residents on June 7 and 8 to invade Kibwari Tea Estate in Nandi Hills where they uprooted dozens of tea bushes on a disputed section.

The governor was later on June 10 arrested before he was charged before Kisumu Senior Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo for malicious damage to property, incitement to violence and abuse of office.

He denied the charges and was released on a Ksh1 million bond or alternative Ksh500,000 cash bail.

The case will be heard in September.

