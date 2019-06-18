Female Fan Accuses Gospel Artiste Mr Seed Of Having His Way With Her While Fiancee Nimmoh Was Away (Audio)

Gospel artists cannot stay away from the drama that does not really reflect positively on their images.

On the spot is Mr Seed who is said to have had his way with a fan who was seeking advise on film-making.

Speaking to Word Is however, the unidentified fan accused the singer of taking her back to his house where he forced himself on her.

Read: 33 Witnesses Line Up To Testify Against Maribe, Jowie In Monica Kimani’s Murder Case

“He forced me to have sex with him in his house and because I did not want it to look like it is rape, I gave in and slept with him.” she said.

But according to the Gwara Gwara hitmaker, there are people out to tarnish his name and the fan is one of them.

“Of late, people have been making false claims about me, those are my haters. These people trying to fight my brand.

Read Also: Monica Kimani’s Family Seeks To Bar Jowie’s Release After Bail Review Application

Tell her if she has a history of defamation, then she should continue doing that. People are using pseudo accounts to abuse me,” he told Word Is.

There are however phone conversations between the fan and one of Mr Seed’s friend, Ndume, an upcoming gospel artist.

Ndume and the father of one who recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nimmoh Gachuiri, are pointing an accusing finger at one of their own, Weezdom.

Read Also: Five Arrested For Allegedly Digging Tunnel, Stealing Ksh1.5 Million From Micro-finance Firm In Kitui

Weezdom on his part says that once he got wind of the story only tried reaching out to Seed to offer friendly counsel.

“So there’s a story that has been going round that Mr Seed allegedly slept with a certain lady without her consent and as a brother I approached him to tell him to know how to handle the situation before things get worse. Mr Seed accepted that he knew the lady but unfortunately he did not bother to look for her to sort the issue. He later confronted me (Lucky enough I recorded the conversation just in case things turn against me as is the case right now),” he wrote on Instagram.

The leaked conversations show Ndume trying to cover up for his friend and roommate.

Read Also: Urithi Housing Co-operative Society Attempts to Explain About Projects Alleged To Be Up For Sale

“Mr Seed is a brand and you know he has a wife and a kid. So if this escalates to that level [It won’t be a good thing] and it is not like you did not know,” Ndume is heard telling the woman on the other end.

“Eventually, it happened and that is not the problem. The problem is if it happens again it is not my business. Don’t tell anyone because they are not there.”

“[If anyone asks] just tell them it is none of your business. With time people forget,” he adds.

Read Also: UK, America Envoys Hail CBK’s New Banknotes Directive To Curb Thievery

Weezdom has denied leaking the story and instead asked the trio to sort out their issues.

“Implicating me in this is SO WRONG! Kindly sort your own issues out. If my mistake was telling a friend to try and sort out an issue that involved him, then my bad. Siko interested na kutrend mimi nataka tu kuimbia tu Mungu 🙏,” he adds.

Take a listen:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu