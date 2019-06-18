KQ Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Mombasa After System Glitch

Kenya Airways flight KQ609 was on Monday evening forced to make an emergency landing in Mombasa after developing a system malfunction minutes after take off.

The aircraft had departed Moi International Airport at 1754hrs and was airborne 8 minutes past 1800hrs.

However, the captain was forced to make an emergency landing at 1834hrs after developing a system glitch.

Confirming the incident, KQ, in a statement stated that the incident was as a result of a fault in the aircraft’s warning system that raised a false mechanical alarm forcing the captain to take precautionary safety measures.

“The flight had 95 passenger and 5 crew members. After an assessment, engineers declared the aircraft grounded, ” the statement read in part.

Following the incident, some passengers were booked on subsequent KQ617 and KQ619.

“Other passengers with connections beyond Nairobi have been given accommodation in Mombasa to travel tomorrow to their final destinations… We apologize for any inconvenience caused” KQ added.

The incident comes a month after a bird strike grounded a Mombasa-bound plane shortly after take off.

The bird strike reportedly caused an engine glitch forcing the pilot to return back to the airport.

