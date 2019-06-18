KCA University Students Arrested Baking Weed Cookies

Two Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University students have been arrested in Kiambu after being found baking cookies laced with bhang.

The two, John Gitonga and Robert Ndee were baking the illicit cookies in their house in Githurahi Kimbo estate on Tuesday when the cops raided after a tip off from members of the public.

Led by Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno the police found in the house baked snacks, ground bhang and other ingredients used for baking.

“This is a business they have done for some time and we urge the public to be vigilant. Parents should be careful on what their children consume to avoid taking harmful substances,” said Mr Nuno.

It is reported that the duo sell the ‘delicacies’ to high school students going back to school after the mid-term break.

The two also target university students within Thika and Nairobi, some of of whom order the cookies in big numbers.

