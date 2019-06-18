Kakamega College Student Stabs Colleague To Death In An Alleged Love Triangle

Police in Kakamega have a arrested a student from Shamberere Technical institute after he stabbed his friend to death in an alleged love triangle incident.

The suspect is said to have accosted his fellow student and accused him of snatching his girlfriend. An altercation erupted before he drew a knife and stabbed the other in the chest killing him instantly.

The incident led to chaos within the institution after the friends of of the slain NYS graduate descended on the attacker injuring him. Police were called to restore calm into the institution.

“We have talked to the students and told them to calm down and allow police officers to investigate the matter. The student who attacked his fellow student is receiving treatment at the Malava Sub-County Hospital,” said the police chief.

This attack comes in midst of a number of murders arising as a result of love triangles.

