Harambee Stars Set To Depart France For Egypt

The Kenya National Team, Harambe Stars, is set to board at 5 pm EAT in Paris for Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, June 18, ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations set to kick off on June 21, 2019.

This comes after the team wound up a 19-day residential training on Monday ahead of their departure on Tuesday.

Stars played two friendly matches, winning 1-0 against Madagascar in Paris and sharing the spoils with the DRC in Madrid.

The team is expected in Egypt on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9 pm EAT and will camp in Cairo ahead of the tournament’s kickoff.

Kenya has been pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, Senegal, and Tanzania.

Stars’ first match will be against Algeria on June 23. Tanzania will be up next on June 27, before Kenya winds up her group stage matches against Senegal on July 1, 2019.

