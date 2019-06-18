FreeAlai: Kenyans Tell Gov’t As Police Transfer Him To Anti-terrorism Unit

The arrest of Blogger Robert Alai on Tuesday, for allegedly posting a gory picture of Kenyan fallen soldiers, has received wide condemnation by a section of social media users.

Alai, who has now been transferred to the Anti-terrorism unit, was arrested following a Monday warning by the National Police Service (NPS) after he took issue with how the government handled policemen killed in Wajir on Saturday.

Eight soldiers died after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Al Shabaab militants.

The Police and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) issued statements saying Alai’s acts glorified acts of terrorism.

Taking to Twitter moments after Alai was arrested and driven to DCI headquarters for questioning, tweeps faulted the government for arresting Alai, further calling for his immediate release using the hashtag #FreeAlai.

According to some, Alai posted a picture, which was taken by one of the police officers handling the bodies of the dead policemen, hence, didn’t deserve to be arrested.

Some said the blogger was just informing the public how the government treats men and women in uniform – with zero dignity.

However, there are some who felt the blogger didn’t do the right thing and deserved to be behind bars.

Here are some of the reactions.

So Kenya Police have arrested Robert Alai for exposing how Kenya government handles the bodies of fallen officers. Who advises our government? The constitution protects Alai and the courts, @ODPP_KE will set him free. Shame on you @NPSOfficial_KE @NziokaWaita. #FreeAlai https://t.co/kilr8piXRh — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 18, 2019

Robert Alai shared a photo taken and shared by a police officer. The officers are angry that they're dying in vain. It's politicians who are trafficking sugar and charcoal in Somalia.The financiers and protectors of terrorists are part of the #Kenya government. @kdfinfo #FreeAlai pic.twitter.com/Qci12Np44A — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 18, 2019

Arresting Alai based on sharing of photos, an issue that isn't even backed by law is a wastage of time. Let the man go. #FreeAlai — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) June 18, 2019

Yesterday, Robert Alai told Kenyans the truth on how junior officers are treated. @DCI_Kenya and @NPSOfficial_KE chose to arrest and intimidate him. He never broke any law. In media, this is a moral issue and not legal. We ask them to #FreeAlai — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) June 18, 2019

Despite being controversial,freedom is a constant and not limited to anyone,Robert Alai has been an enemy to many for having been a jubilee sympathizer.Alas!!That's democracy .Let the DCI not pour him a heavy hailstorms of intimidation,they have always been saboteurs .#FreeAlai — Felix Njika (@FNjika) June 18, 2019

Robert Alai created a picture and a reality of how kenyan government takes and treats kenya police. How many cases have we seen where police men are neglected by the same government that employed them? We all know Kenyans and Kenyan government hates reality #FreeAlai — 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐎𝐇 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥™ 🇰🇪 ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) June 18, 2019

#FreeAlai

The government doesn't Want us to see how they carry the fallen soldiers, its really sad when they arrest Robert Alai For showing us the images, i believe he was not glorifying the act rather wanted a better treat for the soldiers. Treat our soldiers with respect — 🇰🇪Tharaka Nithi G.O.A.T🇰🇪👑 #MUFC (@itsJohnMwenda) June 18, 2019

As they arrest Alai, what happened to these. This is why the answers are not sijui which section says what or what is unethical. The truth is that officers are badly treated. #FreeAlai pic.twitter.com/r5Tb1HywLq — Cleopha Muriuki (@cleopha_muriuki) June 18, 2019

Mixing emotions and real situation is two different things let's learn to differentiate the two #FreeAlai — Frank Mtetezi 🇰🇪♐ (@FrankMtetezi) June 18, 2019

You've Arrested Robert Alai? Ok Twitter legal minds are ready and dressed up for the occasion.

We shall present "affidavit" after "affidavit" until you #FreeAlai pic.twitter.com/GA8cDL3hMa — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) June 18, 2019

I don't agree with @RobertAlai on almost everything but his arrest by @DCI_Kenya is malicious. I don't know demanding respect for our fallen soldiers is against any law on this land.#FreeAlai — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) June 18, 2019

I differ with Robert Alai a lot and he even blocked me, but I cannot support his arrest on fictitious claims. He should be commended for exposing the appalling and horrendous working conditions junior law enforcement agents endure. #FreeAlai — Maina V. Wachira (@_Maina_Wachira) June 18, 2019

Was Alai at the scene? The photos came from fellow officers, everyone saw them before he retweeted #FreeAlai — Tunaweza.🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿🇧🇮 AFCON (@MwanaJumuiya16) June 18, 2019

#FreeAlai.who will speak out and defend our service men?If the same servicemen are the same same pple arresting those who defend them…?@DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE — Christopher (@chrisouma87) June 18, 2019

He was quite insensitive and irrational as always. #FreeAlai nonetheless — Dif Madara (@MadaraDif) June 18, 2019

