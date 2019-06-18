in NEWS

#FreeAlai: Kenyans Tell Gov’t As Police Transfer Him To Anti-terrorism Unit

Robert Alai arrested / Courtesy

The arrest of Blogger Robert Alai on Tuesday, for allegedly posting a gory picture of Kenyan fallen soldiers, has received wide condemnation by a section of social media users.

Alai, who has now been transferred to the Anti-terrorism unit, was arrested following a Monday warning by the National Police Service (NPS) after he took issue with how the government handled policemen killed in Wajir on Saturday.

Eight soldiers died after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Al Shabaab militants.

The Police and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) issued statements saying Alai’s acts glorified acts of terrorism.

Taking to Twitter moments after Alai was arrested and driven to DCI headquarters for questioning, tweeps faulted the government for arresting Alai, further calling for his immediate release using the hashtag #FreeAlai.

According to some, Alai posted a picture, which was taken by one of the police officers handling the bodies of the dead policemen, hence, didn’t deserve to be arrested.

Some said the blogger was just informing the public how the government treats men and women in uniform – with zero dignity.

However, there are some who felt the blogger didn’t do the right thing and deserved to be behind bars.

Here are some of the reactions.

