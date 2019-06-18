Esther Passaris Facing Eviction From Ksh300 Million Kitisuru House

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is now facing eviction from a Ksh300 million palatial home in Kitisuru, which the alleged owner claims she (Passaris) is occupying illegally.

The house belongs to Mrs Alka Roshanlal Hanspal, a widow to the late billionaire Kultar Singh Hanspal, who claims that the legislator is trying to grab the house after living there for 13 years.

According to reports, house which sits on a two-and-a-half acres of land was sold to Charles Kanyuga Maina and his wife Grace Wanjiku Kanyuga. Mrs Hanspal now wants the woman rep flushed out of the house, so that it can be handed over to the new owners.

Passaris moved to court in 2014 to stop her eviction after the house was bought, claiming that an offer to sell her the house was made in 2009 at Ksh35 million.

Passaris rented the house from Kultar since 2006, with lease documents showing that there was an option for Passaris to buy the house.

However, Mrs Hanspal says that the lease was not legally binding because it had not been registered.

On addition, the Hanspal widow says that the sale agreement was signed between Passaris and herself when Kultar was unwell and when he recovered he revoked it, alleging his wife had no legal capacity to sign the contract.

“Kultar Singh entered into a tenancy agreement with the plaintiff (Passaris) commencing October 1, 2007, for two years, by which the plaintiff was in possession of the suit property as tenant of which she has been paying rent to the third defendant (Alka) but not as a purchaser,” states the court documents.

The wife says that she signed the sale addendum under duress since her husband was sick. She says that upon recovery, her husband sough to evict Passaris from the property since her lease had expired, but the efforts never saw the light of the day.

“Passaris took advantage of the situation I was facing,” claims Alka.

Passaris went to to court and obtained an order barring her eviction, which has seen her continue her stay at the house.

She (Passaris) further alleges that the family that bought the house, Mr and Mrs Kanyuga, sent goons to try and evict her on September 19, 2014.

The case was to resume on July 22 but a letter from Passaris’ lawyer requests for a new date to accommodate the embattled MP.

