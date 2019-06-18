Diana Marua Blames Bahati For Rushing Into Having Baby Number Two

Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua are not strange to controversy, and their second pregnancy continues to be a topic of interest on the interwebs.

In the latest developments, Diana recently disclosed that the singer rushed her into her second pregnancy.

She said this in a recent episode of Bahati Reality TV show after an argument with the Kuchu Kuchu hitmaker.

Bahati had just returned home only to find their house in a mess. He questioned Diana, who got a bit uncomfortable with his concern.

“This is the Ghetto president residences Hakuwezi kukaa hivi upside down, Whats not happening, Beb hii Nyumba ni chafu. Vile nyumba inakaa,” said Bahati.

In her defence, Diana said: “Kaa nyumba ni chafu twende wote tukaitengenezee, si wezi osha nyumba pekee yangu. Let me tell you something, sijui mbona unapenda kuchukua advantage ya zile situation mimi hukua. You can’t be telling me tutakula mapenzi, Mbona uliharakisha tupate Baby number two, si wewe ndo ulitaka baby number two and then right now you are leaving everything to me.”

She accused Bahati of not supporting her despite knowing the state she is in.

“Who is the pregnant one here? Let’s go and make that house together. Kwa hivyo unipatia mimba, nijibebee na nijishughulikie sindio?” she posed.

The revelations come days after Diana revealed that his husband was already begging for baby number three even before setting eyes on the baby she is carrying.

In an Instagram post, Diana disapproved Bahati’s request, further calling fans to share their two cents.

“You will Finish me oooh!!! Ati @bahatikenya Still wants a Third Child after this Pregnancy, Someone support me by Commenting a big “NO” , ” Diana stated

The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and their adopted child Morgan.

Heaven was born in February 2018.

