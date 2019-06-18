Court Denies Jowie Bail Again Ahead Of Monica Kimani’s Murder Trial

High Court judge Justice James Wakiaga has declined a bail application filed b Joseph Irungu alias Jowie in Monica Kimani murder case.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Wakiaga noted the application for the bail is premature and lacks merit.

Additionally, he ordered for a pre-bail report and directed that all witnesses should be placed under witness protection program.

Justice Wakiaga affirmed that the witnesses will testify first before the court can consider the bail application.

Last week the prosecution notified the court that they have lined up 33 witnesses who will testify against Jowie in court during the trial.

According to the prosecution, four out of the 33 are protected witnesses by the state while five of them are expert witnesses.

Appearing before Justice John Wakiaga on Tuesday last week, assistant director of Public Prosecution Catherine Mwaniki mentioned that the prosecution has secured air-tight evidence including photographs and digital records to prove their case.

Jowie has since maintained his innocence in the gruesome killing of Monica at her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Kilimani in September last year.

Citizen TV’s Jackie Maribe, who is also a co-accused in the murder case was however released on a Ksh1 million bail last year.

