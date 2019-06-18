Blogger Robert Alai Arrested Over Fallen Soldiers Photo

Blogger Robert Alai has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and taken to DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning.

The arrest comes a day after he posted pictures of police officers who were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Wajir.

Eight officers died during the incident, which Al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility.

Moments after Alai posted the picture of dead police officers being transported in a vehicle to an unknown destination, the National Police Service and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) issued statements condemning his acts.

“Whereas Alai has the freedom of expression, such publications can be interpreted as propaganda for war which is not protected under the constitution,” read NICC statement.

According to NICC Secretary Hassan Mohamed, the photos can be construed as glorifying acts of terrorism.

“The unfeeling act of posting pictures of our fallen heroes online by one blogger is very unfortunate and inhuman… It is also a cold-hearted display of insensitivity to the families of the deceased, ” NPS Director of Corporate Communication Charles Owino said in a statement.

They asked the blogger to pull down the pictures, which he did.

According to Alai, he was acting on behalf of police officers who continue to suffer under the watch of their senior officers.

I will continue to speak out for the poor police officers who are neglected and their allowances taken by “wakubwa.” We must give our men and women who die wearing uniform, respect, dignity and honor they deserve. We shouldn’t treat our cops like dogs. I am angry!! pic.twitter.com/ZoTIg8erbD — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) June 17, 2019

