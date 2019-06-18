KTN’s Ben Kitili, Wife Amina Welcome Second Born Child (Photos)

KTN News anchor Ben Kitili on Monday welcomed second born baby with wife Amina Mude.

According to Kitili, their boy was named Roman Hami Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather who was named Kitili wa Muthengi.

“Another rock for my sling..Roman Hami Kitili..named Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi, a legend who had 33 wives…” he wrote on social media.

He further stated that his wife and their son are well.

“…baby and mother are well..we thank God,” he added.

Another rock for my sling..Roman Hami Kitili..named Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi, a legend who had 33 wives..baby and mother are well..we thank God.. pic.twitter.com/9arSVsGR2x — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) June 17, 2019

The couple exchanged nuptials at the attorney general’s chamber and later held an “invites only” low key ceremony at a Nairobi Hotel on November 16, 2018.

Their union would be criticized seeing as Kitili is a christian and Amina a Muslim.

“In marriage, God is more important than religion. To those who are not so welcoming, we forgive you… you have a constitutional right to your opinion… however, should any of you cross the line against the law – as I said, I ‘ll protect my family with my all,” Kitili wrote.

The couple has also been blessed with a daughter.

