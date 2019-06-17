Zari Hassan Flaunts “Custom-made” Wedding Ring (Photo)

South Africa based socialite Zari Hassan is well on her way to her second marriage.

Zari in a SnapChat post shared her supposed wedding band and that of her newly found lover, Mr M also known as King Bae.

“Wedding band trials…Road to being Mrs M,” she captioned the picture.

In a separate post the mother of five told her fans that Mr M is not only the man in her life but her best friend and protector.

“Becoming Mrs M. I love my best friend guys. He is more than a lover. He is a family provider and my personal protector. Wacha infringe bana,” she wrote.

Mr M is apparently a big shot in the “Rainbow Nation” who according to the Brooklyn College director is a father of one.

In previous posts, the man who might just replace Diamond Platnumz has been seen taking care of her kids with Platnumz; Tiffah and Nillan.

A couple of weeks ago, Zari told the world that she was having her engagement ring custom-made.

“My ring is being custom made so ones it’s ready, coz I wanted something different so we ready got to that so we are waiting for it to come out,” she said in an interview with Millard Ayo.

She also made it clear that the fancy cars people have been seeing on her social media all belong to her fiance.

But as an engagement present she was going to get “own Bentley its gonna be my present …that’s gonna be more of my engagement present.”

