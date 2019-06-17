Woman Admitted At A Kericho Hospital After Showing Symptoms Of Ebola

A woman has been admitted at Kericho County Referral Hospital after showing suspected symptoms of Ebola.

According to reports, the woman, who has now been put in isolation, is said to have travelled from Malaba in Western Kenya to see her husband who resides in Kericho.

Kericho County Health Officer Dr David Ekuwam said blood samples from the patient have been submitted to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for further analysis.

The officer divulged that preliminary tests are expected within the next 12 to 24 hours.

“It’s important to note that that the symptoms that have been exhibited by the patient can be indicative of any other medical condition and there is no confirmed case of Ebola at this moment,” said Dr Ekuwam.

The patient is said to have been complaining of headache, body fever, puffy face, some diarrhoea, and nausea.

Following the incident, Dr Ekuwam said nobody will be allowed in the isolation room where the patient is admitted.

The incident comes at a time the country is on high alert following Ebola deaths in neighbouring Uganda country.

Last week, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that Kenya has put adequate measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus from Uganda where two cases were reported last week.

This includes thorough screening at the Kenya and Uganda borders.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, the ministry has deployed staff who served during the outbreak in Sierra Leone to the border points.

Ebola is a viral disease that spreads through contact with bodily fluids, causing hemorrhagic fever with severe vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are said to be natural Ebola virus hosts.

Human beings get the virus by getting close contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals.

According to medics, one can also get the virus when they touch objects that have been contaminated with body fluids (like blood, faeces, vomit) from an infected person.

