Tanzanian Actress Wema Sepetu In Tears As Court Orders For Seven Day Detention (Video)

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu will be spending seven days behind bars.

According to local reports, the former beauty queen presented herself before a Kisutu Court magistrate to explain why she did not appear in court last week.

Last week a Kisutu Resident Magistrate ordered for the actress’s arrest for skipping a court appearance in a case where an intimate video of herself and then boyfriend, Patrick was leaked online.

A warrant of arrest was thereby issued after the prosecution argued that she had gone against her bail terms.

But her lawyer, Reuben Simwanza on the other hand argued that his client had intended to show up but fell sick and had to go back home.

Her woes began in October 2018 after her Instagram account was allegedly hacked and a raunchy video of herself and Patrick shared.

As punishment, she was banned from participating in any film-related works indefinitely with a fine of Tsh10 million.

The ban was six months later lifted but the case still pending in court.

Sepetu was in tears as she was led out of the court room by prison warders. She will remain locked up until June 24 when her bail hearing is set.

