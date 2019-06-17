Three More Put In Isolation In Kericho As Gov’t Allays Ebola Fears

Three more people have been isolated at Kericho County Referral Hospital after a woman was admitted at the hospital on Sunday with Ebola-like symptoms.

The three, victim’s husband and two others who helped him take his kin to the hospital, were isolated on Monday following the Ebola scare in the County.

However, medics at the facility confirmed that the three didn’t show any signs of the deadly virus.

“We have taken precautionary measures as a result of the reported case, by placing the three in isolation as the matter is being handled,” said Dr Shadrack Mutai, the County Executive in charge of Health services.

The woman is said to have travelled from Malaba in Western Kenya to see her husband who resides in Kericho.

In a statement, Kericho County Health Officer Dr David Ekuwam said blood samples from the patient have been submitted to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for further analysis.

The patient is said to have been complaining of headache, body fever, puffy face, some diarrhoea, and nausea.

“It’s important to note that that the symptoms that have been exhibited by the patient can be indicative of any other medical condition and there is no confirmed case of Ebola at this moment,” said Dr Ekuwam.

The officer divulged that preliminary tests are expected within the next 12 to 24 hours.

The incident comes at a time the country is on high alert following Ebola deaths in neighboring Uganda country where two cases have been reported so far.

On her part, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki on Monday assured the country that there is no need to panic as the government had confirmed that the case reported in “Kericho does not meet Ebola definition.”

“I wish to reassure all Kenyans and our visitors that we do not have any cases of Ebola and indeed the Ministry has undertaken and continues to implement the preparedness measures,” she said.

The CS, who was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during an inspection of Ebola screening exercise, said an alert has been issued to all health workers and the public to enhance surveillance measures and report any suspected cases.

Ebola is a viral disease that spreads through contact with bodily fluids, causing hemorrhagic fever with severe vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are said to be natural Ebola virus hosts.

Human beings get the virus by getting close contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals.

According to medics, one can also get the virus when they touch objects that have been contaminated with body fluids (like blood, feces, vomit) from an infected person.

