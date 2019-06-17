in NEWS

Suspect Filmed In A Group Of Four Ruthlessly Whipping Another Man Arrested – VIDEO

159 Views

siaya county, eacc
[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

One of the suspects filmed whipping another man ruthlessly has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives.

Joseph Pasile Mulata, 65, was arrested in Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in Kajiado Central. The other three known suspects are being pursued by Detectives.

“Detectives investigating the case are appealing to the VICTIM to come forward and help them in the investigations,” tweeted the DCI.

Read: Sigh Of Relief As Isolated Kericho Patient Tests Negative For Ebola

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects are close family members of the victim.

Further inquiries are ongoing to bring all those involved to Justice.

Here’s the video:-

However, according to media reports, the young man who was filmed being mercilessly whipped by four men has presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal investigations.

The victim, 26-year-old Benson Merian Pasile, is however not keen on pressing charges against his assailants.

It is reported that among those whipping him are his father and uncles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Sigh Of Relief As Isolated Kericho Patient Tests Negative For Ebola

House Help Sentenced To Life After Defiling 6-Year-Old Boy In Rongo