Suspect Filmed In A Group Of Four Ruthlessly Whipping Another Man Arrested – VIDEO

One of the suspects filmed whipping another man ruthlessly has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives.

Joseph Pasile Mulata, 65, was arrested in Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in Kajiado Central. The other three known suspects are being pursued by Detectives.

“Detectives investigating the case are appealing to the VICTIM to come forward and help them in the investigations,” tweeted the DCI.

Read: Sigh Of Relief As Isolated Kericho Patient Tests Negative For Ebola

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects are close family members of the victim.

Further inquiries are ongoing to bring all those involved to Justice.

Here’s the video:-

65-year-old Joseph Pasile Mulata was Today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives following a viral video of a man being ruthlessly whipped by a group of about FOUR men within Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in #Kajiado Central. THREE known suspects are being pursued by Detectives. pic.twitter.com/LgtxjgKGEN — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 16, 2019

However, according to media reports, the young man who was filmed being mercilessly whipped by four men has presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal investigations.

The victim, 26-year-old Benson Merian Pasile, is however not keen on pressing charges against his assailants.

It is reported that among those whipping him are his father and uncles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu