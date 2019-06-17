in NEWS

Sonko Slaps Man Trying To Make Away With Stolen Phone In Eastleigh (Video)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday assaulted a man in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The county chief was in Madiwa area after a private developer is said to have taken down structures, illegally.

“This evening I visited Madiwa area in Eastleigh where a private developer illegally demolished some buildings. My administration will not condone such acts of injustice and I will ensure justice is done to the victims,” Sonko said.

In the short clip that has since gone viral, a group of men brought one of their own to Sonko chanting “he was trying to run away, governor.”

The governor is then seen slapping the man. He had apparently tried to make away with a mobile phone when he was caught up with.

The governor has been on the onslaught since June 1 when he attacked Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris after she accused him of not returning or receiving her calls.

In retaliation, the governor told Passaris, “”I am not your husband that I should answer your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta does not respond to my calls every time.”

The Nairobi County governor further accused the legislator of summoning him to her hotel room, claims Passaris has since denied.

She has on her part vowed to take down the governor.

