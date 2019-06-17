One Killed, 11 Others Injured In Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Accident

One person died on Monday morning and 11 others left with injuries after a head-on collision involving a truck and a bus at Mau Summit area along Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to reports, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle before ramming into oncoming Nya Ungenya bus.

The driver of the trailer escaped shortly after the accident that killed one person in his company.

Among those injured were members of the Evangelical Church of Christ (ECC) travelling back to Kisumu and Siaya counties after a conference in Nairobi.

The body of the deceased was moved to Molo Hospital mortuary.

The accident comes a week after another accident at Ihindu along busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway. killed one person and left dozens injured

The accident involved a bus christened Mbukinya that was travelling from Kakamega to Nairobi.

The driver of the 62-seater bus veered from his lane towards the right side of the road where the vehicle tipped over and rolled several times into a nearby farm.

According to reports 18 people were seriously injured and are currently fighting for their lives.

“We received 48 patients and we have managed to stabilise a number of them who are due for discharge.

“As per now, majority of the victims are in stable condition but under watch,” said Naivasha sub-county hospital medical superintendent, Dr Angeline Ithondeka.

Passengers in the ill-fated bus blamed the driver for the self-involving accident saying that he was drunk.

