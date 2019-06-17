Medical Personnel At Mbagathi Hospital On The Spot For Neglecting Emergency Cases

Medical personnel at the Mbagathi hospital have been put on the spot for neglecting patients rushed to the hospital as a result of emergencies.

A woman on matatu gave birth at the doors of the Mbagathi hospital. According to bystanders, she started to experience labor pains while in the matatu and the driver being human and compassionate diverted the matatu into the hospital..

On arrival, it took the medical personnel about 5 minutes to attend to her while the people who brought were trying to get help for her from the nurses or doctors.

The onlooker said that one doctor of Asian origin was seen looking at the situation from a distance and appeared unbothered by the whole situation

“After some time a female doctor who looks to be or Asian origin with a black stethoscope came out and just stood on the ramp unconcerned and looked on as other women helped the Lady give birth..It really wanting that our medical personnel cannot respond promptly and professionally in such matters to save lives.” he said.

The bystander said that he noticed that another lady had been abandoned outside the hospital while she had an open wound and bleeding. He said that she had been helped by good Samaritans to the wheel chair that happened to be outside. The medical personnel did not bother giving her first aid as she waited for to be attended to.

In February year, the hospital was being investigated for levying a Ksh3,000 fee on mothers whose infants die on delivery.

Confirming the claims, Health Principal Secretary Peter Tum revealed that the ministry has received complaints concerning the issue and have ordered the hospital to submit a report on the matter.

the Hospital’s medical superintendent Joseph Karani explained that the amount is usually used to cater for transport and burial expenses of the foetus and dead infants.

Mr Karani then went ahead to further divulge that, this was just a private arrangement with the mothers.

