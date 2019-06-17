A look At Kenya vs Uganda Head To Head Record Ahead Of 32nd Elgon Cup In Kisumu

The lakeside city of Kisumu comes a live this Saturday as regional powerhouses Kenya and Uganda clash in the first leg of the Elgon Cup 2019.

Mamboleo showground will stage the historic duel which will see the match staged outside Nairobi for the very first time.

As we gear-up for the battle, Kahawa Tungu looks at the head to head record between the sides, who have met 31 times previously.

Kenya and Uganda have clashed 31 times since 1958 and the Elgon Cup first leg clash in Kisumu will be the 32nd meeting between two sides who have a bitter rivalry on the pitch and amazing camaraderie off of it.

Kenya lead the overall head to head with 21 wins while Uganda has registered 9 wins. There has been one draw between the two sides.

Their first meeting, according to official record books was on 24 May.

1958 in Kampala, Kenya posting a 21-11 win over their opponents.

It would be 39 years before the two sides met again, Kenya picking up from that win in Kampala with a 65-8 demolition job of the Rugby Cranes at the RFUEA Ground on 23 August 1997. They would post three more wins before Uganda notched up their first ever win against Kenya, posting a 31-22 result over the Simbas in Nairobi on 5 October 2002.

When the two sides step out on to the Mamboleo Showground turf on Saturday 22 June 2019, it will not only be regional bragging rights in the form of the Elgon Cup in store but also history being created with the first ever international rugby fixture taking place in Kisumu City.

Previous meetings between Kenya & Uganda

7 July 2018, Nairobi, Kenya 38 Uganda 22

26 May 2018, Kampala, Uganda 16 Kenya 34

24 June 2017, Nairobi, Kenya 33 Uganda 33

10 June 2017, Kampala, Uganda 15 Kenya 23

30 July 2016, Nairobi, Kenya 45 Uganda 24

4 June 2016, Kampala, Uganda 10 Kenya 48

10 July 2013, Antanaravivo, Uganda 11 Kenya 51

22 Jun 2013, Kampala, Uganda 13 Kenya 19

15 Jun 2013, Nairobi, Kenya 16 Uganda 17

10 Jul 2012, Tunis, Kenya 19 Uganda 20

28 April 2012, Nairobi, Kenya 12 Uganda 0

21 April 2012, Kampala, Uganda 19 Kenya 5

16 July 2011, Kampala, Uganda 32 Kenya 18

9 July 2011, Nairobi, Kenya 27 Uganda 10

10 July 2010,Nairobi, Kenya 21 Uganda 5

3 July 2010, Kampala, Kenya 33 Uganda 25

29 August 2009, Kampala, Uganda 18 Kenya 13

15 August 2009, Nairobi, Kenya 30 Uganda 22

16 August 2008, Nairobi, Kenya 39 Uganda 20

24 May 2008, Kampala, Uganda 20 Kenya 3

26 May 2007, Kampala, Uganda 29 Kenya 10

12 August 2006, Nairobi, Kenya 20 Uganda 22

25 Jun 2005, Kampala, Uganda 5 Kenya 8

31 July 2004, Nairobi, Kenya 18 Uganda 8

14 June 2003, Kampala, Uganda 21 Kenya 22

5 October 2002, Kampala, Kenya 22 Uganda 31

21 July 2002, Kampala, Uganda 8 Kenya 12

29 Sep 2001, Nairobi, Kenya 44 Uganda 17

28 July 2001, Nairobi, Kenya 12 Uganda 9

23 August 1997, Nairobi, Kenya 65 Uganda 8

24 May 1958, Kampala, Uganda 11 Kenya 21

