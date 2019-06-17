Kamirithu Herbal Clinic Raided, Detectives Seize Drugs

Inspectors from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) have on Monday raided Kamirithu Herbal Clinic in Ngara and Ruiru, Nairobi seizing herbal medicine.

According to reports, the medicine which were in powder form, included some alleged to cure cancer, gynecological complications and detoxification agents.

The pharmacy board raided the drug manufacturing plant on claims that the clinic has been violating set standards.

Among the irregularities found were lack of dates indicating when the drugs were manufactured, the expiry dates and the ingredients used to prepare them.

Speaking on the raid, PPB officer Washington Opiyo noted: “We are concerned that the drugs they are selling do not contain the dates of manufacture and expiration as well as the ingredients used in preparation.”

He also mentioned that the medicines are poisons which should be carefully used as they have the ability to heal and also harm or even kill a person.

The PPB officers took away samples of the drugs and other materials used to prepare capsules for testing.

The clinic's owner and chief pharmacist, Mr Andrew Njuguna.was also taken away by officers for questioning.

“We are not certain whether the clinic has followed the proper hygienic and professional standards in preparing the medicines,” Dr Tola Jahar, PPB team member exclaimed..

The clinic which has over the years thrived on it’s ability to serve its patients with medicines made from herbal mixtures.

They have however in the past been accused of failure to adhere to the effective regulation standards set by the government.

The clinic has over time pride itself in treating 10 to 20 people in a day who suffer from various diseases.

