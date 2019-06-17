Ivy Wangechi’s Murder Suspect Naftali Kinuthia Denied Bail

Naftali Kinuthia, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Moi University student Ivy Wangechi, has been denied bail by Eldoret High Court.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Samuel Githinji denied Kinuthia bail on grounds that he’ll interfere with key witnesses in the case as some of them, who were friends to Ivy, are well known to him.

Githinji also stated that granting the suspect bail would put his own life in danger.

The accused, through his lawyer Mbiu Kamau, had pleaded with the court to release him on bail.

Slain Ivy’s family and the prosecution was opposed to the release of the suspect, on grounds that he’ll tamper with crucial evidence in the case.

“He can only be denied bail if he admits to being guilty, the court finds him guilty or the Constitution is amended to provide for denial of bail,” the lawyer said, terming the grounds advanced by the prosecution as flimsy.

Kinuthia, who is accused of hacking Ivy to death outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), was charged with murder on April 30. He denied the charges and has been on remand since then.

Following the Monday bail ruling, Kinuthia will be detained further awaiting mentioning of the case on July 7.

Authorities have lined up 10 witnesses to testify against Kinuthia in the murder case.

According to the police, the 10 include boda-boda riders as well as her former colleagues at the Moi Referral Hospital, who witnessed the gruesome murder.

It is reported that his parents, as well as Ivy’s parents, are also set to testify in court against the suspect.

Ivy was laid to rest at her parent’s rural home on April 18 in Othaya, Nyeri County.

