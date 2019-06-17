Sigh Of Relief As Isolated Kericho Patient Tests Negative For Ebola

Kericho County Referral Hospital patient isolated over a suspected case of Ebola infection has tested negative for the deadly disease.

Announcing the news through a statement, the ministry of health added that the woman also tested negative for any Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers.

“The result of the tests carried out by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratories on the blood samples from the 36-year-old lady who is currently admitted in the isolation unit at the Kericho County Referral Hospital have been confirmed to be NEGATIVE for Ebola Viral Disease (EVD) and other Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers,” said Health CS Sicily Kariuki.

The CS dispelled fears that there could be cases of Ebola in the country, saying that her ministry was prepared enough just in case.

“The ministry of Health wishes to reiterate to the general public and health facilities that we are prepared in terms of Ebola prevention and response measures and, therefore, there is no need for panic,” she said.

The country had been set in a panic mood over the case of the 36-year old woman who had travelled from Malaba, the border of Kenya and Uganda. Earlier on, three cases had been reported and confirmed in Uganda.

Three other people who had taken the Kericho woman to hospital had also been put in the isolation ward at the referral facility.