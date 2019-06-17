Human Rights Activist And Ex-Political Detainee Onyango Oloo Dies

Former political detainee and human rights activist Onyango Oloo has passed on.

According to his sister, Ms Ruth Oloo, the activist passed on in Nakuru on Sunday night.

Oloo, who was also a founder of Jukwaa political blog, had travelled to Nakuru to pick up 15 copies of Miguna Miguna’s book, Treason, when he fell sick and succumbed.

Miguna is reported to have sent the human activists the books as a gift from Canada.

Writing to his fellow activists, his sister mentioned: “Please hold our hands in this time of need and give OO (Onyango Oloo) a befitting send off. Thank you so much for your love and support. Unfortunately the Miguna books that brought him here were never to reach him. To any he might have rubbed the wrong way, we ask for forgiveness on his behalf.”

Read:

Early this year, Oloo revealed his HIV status announcing that he was positive and was retreating to his home village in Luanda Didi in Kakamega County to do rural-based activism.

Expressing their condolences and regret, other activists lamented how Kenya often lets down its most passionate activists. Oloo is claimed to have died a poor man despite his many civil activism in the country.

In a post that he shared in January this year, the deceased, who was asking for financial assistance, mentioned his living conditions as one “that is marked by poverty.”

He shared on Facebook: “I am now trying to transform myself into a full time rural dweller who earns a living as a poultry farmer, raising some goats and sheep and growing some vegetables.

“Without romanticizing my current existence is one marked by poverty although some of my comrades have been quick to help me with financial contribution,” he added.

Read also:

During the 1982 coup, Oloo was among the first batch of students who were arrested following the government crack down.

At the time of his arrest, Oloo was a first year student at the University of Nairobi. He would later be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The others were Titus Adungosi (who later died in prison), Jeff Mwangi, Ongele Opala, Muga K’Olale , Wahinya Bore, Paddy Onyango, Joseph Hongo, Maurice Adongo Ogony, Onyango C. A., Oginga Ogego, Francis Kinyua, Thomas Mutuse and Johnstone Simiyu.

Miguna Miguna has since expressed his condolences following his death.

My condolences to the family of Comrade (David) Onyango Oloo. I have just now received information this moment, 6.03am, Toronto time. I hold the criminal state of Kenya responsible for his suffering and death. May God rest his soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/dgKczEL22C — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 17, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu